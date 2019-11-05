Berenberg Bank Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 2,185

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank to GBX 2,185 ($28.55) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SN. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,678.50 ($21.93).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,660 ($21.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,830.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,761.31. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,365 ($17.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11).

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, with a total value of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

