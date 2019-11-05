Benchmark Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.30. 3,132,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,850. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $34,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at $330,101.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,228,596.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.