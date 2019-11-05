Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 1,000 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,556,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.
BGNE stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.07. The company had a trading volume of 477,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $129.93. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $193.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim set a $205.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.
Beigene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
