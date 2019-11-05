Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 1,000 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,556,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

BGNE stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.07. The company had a trading volume of 477,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $129.93. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $193.90.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -10.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim set a $205.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

