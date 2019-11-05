Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $10.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.07. The company had a trading volume of 124,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.49. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $264.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.