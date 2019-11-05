BB&T Securities LLC Trims Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE STI opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $70.73.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.31%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

