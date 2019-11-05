BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Zoetis stock opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

