BB&T Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80.

