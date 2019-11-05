BB&T Securities LLC Decreases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,677 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

GPC opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

