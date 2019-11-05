BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

