BB&T Corp Sells 3,265 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

BB&T Corp lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,547. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

