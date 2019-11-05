BB&T Corp Sells 2,286 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BB&T Corp lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. BB&T Corp owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,528. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. IDEX’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

