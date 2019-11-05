BB&T Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BB&T Corp raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 37,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

