BB&T Corp Has $6.94 Million Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Swedbank raised its position in shares of IBM by 10.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,554,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,389,000 after buying an additional 150,472 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in IBM by 931.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in IBM by 706.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in IBM by 15.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in IBM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.92%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

