BB&T Corp Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

BB&T Corp cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $97.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.