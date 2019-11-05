BB&T Corp Buys 254 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BB&T Corp owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,523,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,838,000 after purchasing an additional 95,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.70.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $105.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

