BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 16,903.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,867,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

BBT opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.