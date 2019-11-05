Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STX. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

STX stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,350.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,167 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

