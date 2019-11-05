Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 1,183,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,243 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 397.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,232,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 984,434 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 770,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.2% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,111,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

