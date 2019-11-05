Barclays Reiterates “€58.80” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.01 ($56.98).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €41.00 ($47.67) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.79 and a 200-day moving average of €41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 12-month high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.