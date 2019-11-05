Barclays Reiterates “$47.00” Price Target for Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities set a $44.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 82,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,558. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 0.68. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.32 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

