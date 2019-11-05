Barclays Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.02 ($44.21).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €42.00 ($48.84) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1 year high of €39.21 ($45.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.52 and its 200-day moving average is €36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

