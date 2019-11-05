Barclays Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.02 ($44.21).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €42.00 ($48.84) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1 year high of €39.21 ($45.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.52 and its 200-day moving average is €36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

