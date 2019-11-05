Barclays Analysts Give Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) a $175.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $235.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.64. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 1.49. Workday has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.02, for a total value of $1,169,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $50,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.