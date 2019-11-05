Barclays Analysts Give Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) a $365.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.30.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $348.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total transaction of $731,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,972.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,604 shares of company stock worth $22,223,589. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.