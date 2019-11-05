Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.26% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 94.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

