Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASML by 239.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,992 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASML by 45.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $273.18 on Tuesday. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Santander cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.67.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

