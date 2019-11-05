Bank Hapoalim BM Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,449,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.70.

NYSE:BABA opened at $179.69 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $456.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

