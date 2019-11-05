Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after buying an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,008,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,576,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.