Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 326 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $212.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.