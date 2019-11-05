Bancolombia (CIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bancolombia to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of CIB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 249,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.3248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.