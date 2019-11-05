Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.22

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 53430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 25.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 502.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 102.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

