Banco de Chile (BCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

BCH stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

BCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

