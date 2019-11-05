Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

