BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.92

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,542,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth $5,572,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

