Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 99,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. TheStreet cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

