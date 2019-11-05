B. Riley Analysts Give Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) a $33.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. 208,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,813. The company has a market capitalization of $818.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1,113.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 56,430 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.