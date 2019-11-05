Azart (AZART) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Azart coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Azart has a total market capitalization of $390.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Azart has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010561 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Azart

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com . Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

