AxoGen (AXGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) will be releasing its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXGN stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $513.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, insider Isabelle Billet bought 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $85,144.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,959.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 107,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,672 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXGN. William Blair lowered AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 target price on AxoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

