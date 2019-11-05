Axe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $2.30 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 71.2% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00011144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000962 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,033,075 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

