Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVID. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.47 million, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.91. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 505.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

