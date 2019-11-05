Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 1-Year High at $426.20

Avast PLC (LON:AVST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 426.20 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 424.31 ($5.54), with a volume of 28222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.53).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Avast in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 381.20 ($4.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 340.83. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Avast’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 95,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.95), for a total value of £360,050 ($470,469.10). Also, insider Erwin Gunst sold 974,728 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.80), for a total transaction of £3,577,251.76 ($4,674,313.03). Insiders sold 2,648,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,249,518 in the last ninety days.

Avast Company Profile (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

