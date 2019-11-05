Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

