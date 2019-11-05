AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 260,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,135. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $37,084.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,143 shares of company stock worth $9,640,430. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

