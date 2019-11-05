Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.19.

ALV stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

