Augur (REP) Trading Up 25.3% This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $11.82 or 0.00125546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, BitBay, Koinex and Kraken. Augur has a total market cap of $129.97 million and $23.34 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00220350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01407401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinTiger, Crex24, ABCC, Ethfinex, Zebpay, GOPAX, Gate.io, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, DragonEX, IDEX, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Kraken, Koinex, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Livecoin, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Bitbns, BitBay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.