AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.0% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,364,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. 22,378,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,947,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

