Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0092 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.60 million and $715,932.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00221159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.01489174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

