Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,035 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.