Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 334,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 179,290 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $107.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.