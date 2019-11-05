Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 255,652 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,206 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.95.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

