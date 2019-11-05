Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 795.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.28.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

